Ram Navami festival celebrated with devotional fervour across Telangana

Ram Navami was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Telangana on Thursday with devotees offering prayers and also attending the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Sita performed in temples. Hundreds of faithful witnessed the 'Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam' at the famous Lord Ram temple at Bhadrachalam, about 300 kms from Hyderabad.

State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and several other dignitaries attended the event. Renowned spiritual guru Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji was also present on the occasion.

Several state ministers and other leaders attended the special pujas organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, a festival that marks the birth of Lord Ram. Police made elaborate security arrangements for the 'sobha yatras' (processions) on the occasion of Ram Navami in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congresss Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy greeted people on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami.

