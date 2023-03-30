Republican energy bill wins enough votes for U.S. House passage

A Republican bill intended to bolster U.S. oil and gas production and scale back Democratic climate initiatives passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

House approval would send the legislation to the Senate, where top Democrats have declared it "dead on arrival." The White House has also said President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it reached his desk.

