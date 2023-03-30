Well roof collapse at Indore temple: Rahul condoles loss of lives

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in which the roof of a 'bawdi' (well) collapsed during a havan, a fire ritual, on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple.

Gandhi said the news of the accident during the religious programme at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore is very saddening.

''I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured,'' the former Congress chief said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal that 11 people died in the collapse in Indore's Patel Nagar. The CM said he has ordered a probe into the incident.

