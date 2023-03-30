Left Menu

Well roof collapse at Indore temple: Rahul condoles loss of lives

I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured, the former Congress chief said.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal that 11 people died in the collapse in Indores Patel Nagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:37 IST
Well roof collapse at Indore temple: Rahul condoles loss of lives
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in which the roof of a 'bawdi' (well) collapsed during a havan, a fire ritual, on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple.

Gandhi said the news of the accident during the religious programme at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore is very saddening.

''I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured,'' the former Congress chief said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal that 11 people died in the collapse in Indore's Patel Nagar. The CM said he has ordered a probe into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023