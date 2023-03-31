Left Menu

Florida OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

People can still obtain permits to avoid the purchase waiting period and to carry in states with reciprocal agreements.DeSantis has said he thinks Florida should go even further and allow people to openly carry guns.

PTI | Talahassee | Updated: 31-03-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 02:16 IST
Florida OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill the Legislature sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor, who is considering a presidential run, has said the issue is one of his priorities.

The Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public.

The arguments over the legislation were divided on political lines, with Republicans saying law-abiding citizens have a right to carry guns and protect themselves and Democrats saying a state that has seen horrific mass shootings such as the Parkland high school and Pulse nightclub massacres will become even more dangerous.

Nearly 3 million Floridians have a concealed weapons permit. While a background check and three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, they are not required for private transactions or exchanges of weapons. People can still obtain permits to avoid the purchase waiting period and to carry in states with reciprocal agreements.

DeSantis has said he thinks Florida should go even further and allow people to openly carry guns. While some lawmakers have pushed for open carry, it doesn't appear the Legislature will pass such legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
Four new cholera cases recorded in Gauteng

Four new cholera cases recorded in Gauteng

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023