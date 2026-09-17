HCLTech Launches AI-Centric Business Unit 'Pulse' to Accelerate Mid-Tier Growth

HCLTech, a global leader in technology services, has unveiled 'HCLTech Pulse', a new business unit designed to expedite the AI-driven transformation of fast-scaling, mid-tier enterprises. This initiative targets firms with annual revenues ranging between USD 500 million and USD 5 billion, focusing on modernizing technology infrastructure and driving business growth.

Traditionally, enterprises within this revenue band have had to piece together various niche vendors to manage strategic, operational, and technical needs. HCLTech Pulse aims to consolidate these services by integrating data strategies, AI, platforms, and cybersecurity under one unified plan, enabling clients to move beyond isolated pilot projects. According to Peter Bendor-Samuel, Executive Chairman of Everest Group, this sector represents a significant $400 billion global technology services opportunity.

The demand for comprehensive service providers is growing as mid-tier companies advance from trial phases to widespread operational deployment of AI. C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCLTech, emphasized the transformative impact of AI on business operations, urging enterprises to rethink their processes rather than merely automate existing ones. Meanwhile, Ashish Kumar Gupta, Global Head of HCLTech's New Business Incubation Group, highlighted 'Pulse' as a solution to a longstanding service gap, offering an all-inclusive engagement model that accelerates transformation and allows organizations to achieve their strategic goals efficiently.