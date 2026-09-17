HCLTech Launches AI-Centric Business Unit 'Pulse' to Accelerate Mid-Tier Growth

HCLTech introduces 'Pulse', a dedicated business unit aimed at aiding mid-tier enterprises in AI-driven transformation. Targeting companies with revenues from $500 million to $5 billion, Pulse aligns AI strategies, platforms, and cybersecurity, promising a streamlined path to modernization amid an estimated $400 billion service opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:22 IST
HCLTech Launches AI-Centric Business Unit 'Pulse' to Accelerate Mid-Tier Growth
Representative Image (Photo-HCL Tech). Image Credit: ANI

HCLTech, a global leader in technology services, has unveiled 'HCLTech Pulse', a new business unit designed to expedite the AI-driven transformation of fast-scaling, mid-tier enterprises. This initiative targets firms with annual revenues ranging between USD 500 million and USD 5 billion, focusing on modernizing technology infrastructure and driving business growth.

Traditionally, enterprises within this revenue band have had to piece together various niche vendors to manage strategic, operational, and technical needs. HCLTech Pulse aims to consolidate these services by integrating data strategies, AI, platforms, and cybersecurity under one unified plan, enabling clients to move beyond isolated pilot projects. According to Peter Bendor-Samuel, Executive Chairman of Everest Group, this sector represents a significant $400 billion global technology services opportunity.

The demand for comprehensive service providers is growing as mid-tier companies advance from trial phases to widespread operational deployment of AI. C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCLTech, emphasized the transformative impact of AI on business operations, urging enterprises to rethink their processes rather than merely automate existing ones. Meanwhile, Ashish Kumar Gupta, Global Head of HCLTech's New Business Incubation Group, highlighted 'Pulse' as a solution to a longstanding service gap, offering an all-inclusive engagement model that accelerates transformation and allows organizations to achieve their strategic goals efficiently.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026