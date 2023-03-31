Parliament plagued by disruptions, laments Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said disorder has become the normal order in Parliament, amid frequent disruptions of proceedings in both Houses during the ongoing Budget session. He also said there will never be a time in a dynamic democracy when there will be no issues between the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. ''There are bound to be issues. These are required to be resolved taking recourse to collaborative stance,'' Dhankhar said on Thursday.

Addressing News 18's Rising India Summit here, he said the temples of democracy, ''the legitimate constitutional theatres for dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation'' are plagued by disruptions and disturbance.

''Disorder has become the normal order in Parliament,'' he lamented.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed daily disruptions during the second leg of the Budget session which began on March 13 over Opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary panel probe into the Adani issue and the ruling BJP demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his democracy remark made in the UK.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case last week. Dhankhar said democratic values and public interest can optimally be served when the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive discharge their respective obligations scrupulously confining to their respective domain and acting in harmony, togetherness and in tandem.

''There will never be a time in a dynamic democracy, which our nation is, when there will be no issues between these institutions. There are bound to be issues. These are required to be resolved taking recourse to collaborative stance,'' he said.

The vice president suggested a structured interactive mechanism among those at the helm of the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive to be evolved so that issues can be resolved.

In the recent past, Dhankhar has questioned the Supreme Court verdict striking down a law to overturn the collegium system passed by Parliament with near unanimity.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently described the collegium system of appointment of Supreme Court and high court judges as being ''alien'' to the Indian constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)