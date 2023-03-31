BJP hatched conspiracy against Congress: Gehlot over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at the Centre for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing to two years in a criminal defamation case and said that the BJP hatched a conspiracy against the Congress. He said that the opposition plays an important role in democracy and the BJP should be able to deal with the criticisms.

"They are snatching the house of the member of that great family, he was also disqualified from the Lok Sabha, but it was a big conspiracy of the central government. The opposition has its own role in a democracy. The ruling government should know how to deal with the criticisms," said Ashok Gehlot. A Surat court on March 23 held Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation over his remark using the surname 'Modi' and sentenced him to two years' imprisonment. However, the sentence was later suspended for a period of 30 days during which he can challenge his conviction in a higher court.

Gehlot alleged that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House and was disqualified after he raised questions over Adani issue. "Rahul Gandhi raised questions regarding Adani and he was not allowed to speak in the House and was expelled. This is the first Prime Minister who did not speak a single word in the Adani case. What is the reason?," said Gehlot.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of inflation and unemployment and did nothing wrong by addressing the issue. "Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of inflation and unemployment in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in which lakhs of people participated. Rahul Gandhi was giving a message in Yatra, live with love and harmony, there should be no violence, what wrong did Rahul Gandhi say? Rahul Gandhi pointed out that the growing gap between rich and poor should be reduced," he said.

Speaking about the difference between the Congress party and the leaders he said that there are minor differences in every party. "There are minor differences in every party, and there are some complaints in every party, but we have been in the organization, who can understand better than us what is the feeling of the worker. I have been in NSUI, and I have been in Congress organisation all my life. No one can understand the mantra of the Congress organization better than me," he said. (ANI)

