Left Menu

Nadda slams Congress over language used against PM Modi

Slamming the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over its allegedly insulting attitude towards Other Backward Classes and for allegedly using undignified words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the OBC community would never forgive the party and would teach them a lesson.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:43 IST
Nadda slams Congress over language used against PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over its allegedly insulting attitude towards Other Backward Classes and for allegedly using undignified words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the OBC community would never forgive the party and would teach them a lesson. Speaking after inaugurating BJP's district unit offices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh virtually, he alleged that Congress had become desperate after losses in successive elections. The party is faced with ''mental bankruptcy'', he claimed. The ruling party chief accused the Congress of forgetting the dignity of words while attacking PM Modi. ''Today, they forgot the dignity of words also. They are not even bothered about the words to be used. They are saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave will be dug). See the language of a party which had a national character,'' he said. ''They say 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' at a time when people -- from North East to Kutch, from Jammu-Kashmir to Kerala -- are saying 'Modi aapka kamal khilega' (Modi, your lotus will bloom),'' he claimed. Condemning Rahul Gandhi's alleged ''insult'' to OBCs, Nadda said the community ''gave their everything for the sake of nation's development and the society'' ''Rahul ji is crushed in pride. (Rahul says) I will not apologise. What is his outlook towards society, especially towards the backward and most backward, towards OBC? Using insulting words towards a community, how far it is (sic)...what sort of a party is this and (what sort of) a leader,'' Nadda asked. Stating the Gandhi was not ready to apologise when courts asked him to do so, he slammed the Congress leader for saying that injustice had been done to him, when the court awarded punishment. ''People of the country are watching and know the way the country has developed under the leadership of Modi,'' he said. ''I want to tell Congressmen, the way you are humiliating OBCs, the community and the country will never forgive you. In the coming times, they will vote against you decisively and give a clear message to you,'' he warned. Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court recently in a criminal defamation case for his 'Modi surname' remark, following which the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as an MP from the date of conviction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023