LATAM POLITICS TODAY-What next for Bolsonaro? Not presidency, wager even his Brazil allies

The latest in Latin American politics today:

What next for Bolsonaro? Not the presidency, wager even his Brazil allies BRASILIA - Former President Jair Bolsonaro promises to be many things in the coming years: a leader of Brazil's political opposition, a thorn in the side of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and a kingmaker in right-wing politics.

But a presidential candidate? Not even Bolsonaro's most powerful allies are banking on that. The ex-president is facing more than a dozen cases in electoral court due to his conduct in last year's campaign, when he repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of Brazil's electronic voting system while running for re-election.

Legal experts and two senior judiciary sources told Reuters they expect Bolsonaro to lose at least one of those cases, which would bar him from running in the 2026 presidential campaign. Mexico saving money in buying Iberdrola assets, president says

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's deal to buy 13 power plants from Spanish energy firm Iberdrola will save the country money, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. Last week Lopez Obrador dubbed the $6 billion deal, which will boost the market share of state power company Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), a "new nationalization."

Cuba gives green light to U.S. dollar deposits, reversing ban HAVANA - The Cuban government, in a reversal of a ban enacted in 2021, has given the green light to U.S. dollar deposits into the local banking system amid an economic crisis in the Caribbean island nation.

"From this moment on, financial and banking institutions will accept cash deposits of U.S. dollars into bank accounts," Cuba's central bank said in a resolution published late Monday in the official gazette. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

