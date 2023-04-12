Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Sudan fatwa call worries UN as Bashir loyalists up activity

The United Nations expressed concern on Tuesday about a request for a fatwa seeking the assassination of its head in Sudan, as loyalists of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir stepped up opposition to a draft deal for a new civilian government. In a video on social media, a man calling himself only Abdelmoneim is seen speaking to a gathering in Khartoum that included pro-Bashir politicians seeking inclusion in the deal.

WSJ reporter's detention will deter others from 'setting foot' in Russia, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Russia's detention of Evan Gershkovich and denial of consular access to the Wall Street Journal reporter sends a message that people around the world should "beware of even setting foot" in Russia. Blinken, who formally designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" on Monday, said U.S. consular officials had not had access to the journalist since his detention on March 29, in breach of its obligations under a consular convention Moscow signed with Washington.

No ships inspected on Tuesday under Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, UN says

No ships were inspected on Tuesday under the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal "as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities," the United Nations said, adding that routine inspections were due to resume on Wednesday. "We urge all involved to meet their responsibilities to ensure that vessels continue to move smoothly and safely in the interest of global food security," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that there are currently 50 vessels waiting to move to the Ukrainian ports. Official online data shows no ships were inspected on Tuesday.

Missing key to cell sealed fate of migrants in Mexico fire, president says

The 40 migrants who died in a fire at a detention center in Mexico last month were unable to escape because the person with the key to their locked cell was absent, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. Mexican authorities have said the blaze began when one or more migrants lit alight their mattresses in protest at their imminent deportation, but have provided few other details about how the March 27 incident claimed so many lives, becoming one of Mexico's deadliest migrant tragedies.

Russia's Wagner claims it controls most of Bakhmut; Kyiv says forces holding firm

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group on Tuesday said his forces controlled more than 80% of the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after some of war's heaviest and bloodiest fighting. Senior Ukrainian military officials did not address the claims directly, but said their forces were holding firm against fierce attacks in what once was a city of 70,000 and keeping Russian forces in check.

Chile approves bill cutting work week to 40 hours from 45

Chile's Congress on Tuesday passed a hard-fought bill to gradually cut the work week to 45 hours from 40 hours, a legislative victory for President Gabriel Boric amid faltering popularity. Boric, who took office last year pledging an ambitious agenda of social and economic reforms, has suffered several setbacks, including voters rejecting a progressive new constitution and legislative defeat for a key tax bill.

Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents

Russian forces pounded frontline cities in eastern Ukraine with air strikes and artillery attacks, while U.S. officials stepped up efforts to locate the source of a leak of classified U.S. documents, including those on Ukrainian counter-offensive plans. The Russians pressed on with their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns came under heavy bombardment, Ukraine's general staff said on Tuesday.

Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl

One of Italy's most enduring mysteries, the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago, entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case. Over the past four decades tombs have been opened, bones have been exhumed from forgotten grave sites and conspiracy theories have abounded in attempts to determine just what became of Emanuela Orlandi.

Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary

U.S. President Joe Biden was welcomed to Northern Ireland by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday as he flew in for a brief visit to mark the 25th anniversary of a peace deal that largely ended 30 years of bloodshed. Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, will spend just over half a day in the British-run region before travelling to the Republic of Ireland for almost three days of meetings with officials and distant relatives.

US, Philippines agree to complete security assistance road map in 5-10 years

The top defense and diplomatic officials from the U.S. and Philippines agreed on Tuesday to complete a road map on U.S. security assistance to the Philippines in the next five to 10 years, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday. Austin said the long-time allies discussed the delivery of "priority defense platforms" including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defense systems at a so-called 2+2 meeting in Washington, which also involved U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Philippine counterparts.

