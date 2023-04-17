Delhi L-G seeks proof from AAP on allegations against him regarding stopping of power subsidy

New Delhi, Apr 17 PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday objected to allegations levelled against him by the AAP dispensation that he wanted to stop the government's power subsidy, and threatened legal action if adequate proof was not produced. Saxena, in his letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cited various press releases issued by the Delhi government carrying the allegations against him.

''I write to you seeking accountability and responsibility with regards to unsubstantiated and false statements made by you and your colleagues in the Government and Party, against me,'' the letter read. ''The power minister, health minister and the chief minister himself have been making blatantly false, misleading, accusatory, libelous and defamatory statements in the media and elsewhere to the effect that the subsidy given in the power sector is being stopped by the Lt Governor/that the Lt Governor is conspiring with the officers to stop the power subsidy,'' it said. The L-G's letter comes amid attack on him by the AAP legislators in the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

The AAP, however, stated that the L-G was making false allegations against the party. Saxena stated that ''false propaganda'' was resorted to by Delhi Power Minister Atishi on April 14 over the Cabinet's decision on extending power subsidy. ''You are well aware that I have always been committed to power subsidy to the poor and have made the same amply clear in public domain, as indeed in writing on different files on different occasions,'' said the letter.

The L-G alleged that the allegations against him were ''obviously deliberate'' and aimed at creating an ''imaginary bogey'' to ''mislead'' the people for partisan gains.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the L-G in ''conspiracy'' with the BJP is trying to stop the power subsidy provided by Kejriwal in Delhi. ''You are requested to furnish any paper or communication that establishes that the Lt Governor wants power subsidy to be stopped or is conspiring with officers or a political party to stop power subsidy, as is being openly alleged by your Ministers and colleagues in the party,'' Saxena wrote in the letter. He expected that the information sought by him will be furnished at the earliest.

''....failing which it would be assumed that you and your colleagues are deliberately misleading the people of Delhi and playing petty political games, which deserve unequivocal condemnation and legal redressal,'' read the letter.

Under the power subsidy, the AAP government provides free electricity on monthly consumption of 200 units to domestic consumers in Delhi. Those having consumption of 201-400 units per month get 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

