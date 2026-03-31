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Kejriwal Seeks Spiritual Support in Goa Ahead of Crucial By-Election

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, visits North Goa to seek blessings from Brahmeshanand Swami at Tapobhoomi. Accompanied by AAP members, Kejriwal campaigns for candidate Geetesh Naik in Ponda bypoll, necessitated by the passing of Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik. The election takes place on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:13 IST
Kejriwal Seeks Spiritual Support in Goa Ahead of Crucial By-Election
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal sought spiritual guidance from Padma Shri awardee Sadguru Brahmeshanand Swami at Tapobhoomi in Goa on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, is in the state to campaign for AAP's Geetesh Naik in the Ponda assembly by-election. The visit is strategically positioned ahead of the April 9 polls, triggered by the death of Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik.

Joining Kejriwal were Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi, AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik, Geetesh Naik, and other party members, further emphasizing AAP's commitment to secure the assembly seat.

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