Kejriwal Seeks Spiritual Support in Goa Ahead of Crucial By-Election

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal sought spiritual guidance from Padma Shri awardee Sadguru Brahmeshanand Swami at Tapobhoomi in Goa on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, is in the state to campaign for AAP's Geetesh Naik in the Ponda assembly by-election. The visit is strategically positioned ahead of the April 9 polls, triggered by the death of Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik.

Joining Kejriwal were Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi, AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik, Geetesh Naik, and other party members, further emphasizing AAP's commitment to secure the assembly seat.