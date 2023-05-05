Britain to contribute to Brazil's Amazon fund, PM Sunak says

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday announced his country will contribute to the Amazon Fund, a major development for Brazil as the South American nation tries to garner more donors to the initiative aimed at fighting deforestation.

Sunak's pledge in a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at 10 Downing Street follows a similar commitment by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this year, with them joining previous donors Norway and Germany. "There are so many interests we have in common," Sunak told Lula at the meeting, mentioning higher trade and the fight against climate change. "I'm delighted to announce we will be investing in your Amazon Fund and I pay tribute to your leadership in this initiative".

Lula thanked Sunak and said it was time to "normalize" relations between the United Kingdom and Brazil, adding that "much more can be done in terms of trade". He again stated that countries with large forests need support - especially from developed nations - to protect them, while reaffirming Brazil's commitment to zero deforestation by 2030.

It was not immediately clear how much Britain would donate to the Amazon Fund, first launched in 2009, works to combat deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and spur sustainable development. It was re-activated by Lula this year after his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro froze it in 2019. British environment secretary Therese Coffey had already told Reuters in a January interview after Lula's inauguration that Britain was considering joining the initiative.

Last month, the United States government announced it would request $500 million over five years to contribute to the fund and related activities. France and Spain have shown interest in contributing, according to Brazil.

