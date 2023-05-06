"Can stoop to any level for vote bank politics": Anurag Thakur targets Congress for opposing 'The Kerala Story'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday lashed out at the Congress over its criticism of the film 'The Kerala Story' and said that the opposition party could stoop to any level for vote bank and appeasement politics. Stating that the film exposes the design of terrorists, Thakur questioned Congress' motive behind opposing the film that was released in theatres on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Congress can stoop to any level for vote bank and appeasement politics. 'The Kerala Story' is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. But why is the Congress opposing the film and trying to hide the truth." Congress and other opposition parties like the CPI (M) have come down heavily on the movie alleging that it intends to create a communal divide in society.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and posted "It may be your Kerala story. It is not our Kerala story' along with a poster of the movie." Leader of the Opposition in Kerala legislative assembly V D Satheesan said the film was part of a vicious agenda to sow seeds of hatred and religious animosity but the people will stand united to defeat such forces.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Karnataka also accused the Congress and said that "The Kerala Story" film, exposed the consequences of terrorism. "'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists", the PM said adding that Congress is standing with terrorists who are trying to ban the film.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)