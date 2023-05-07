Left Menu

In this regard, Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter and said, "Defeat the price rise imposed by "Trouble Engine" Govt. Stop the loot of 40 per cent Commission Sarkara. Elect Congress, Elect Progress!"

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 16:38 IST
"Defeat price rise imposed by 'trouble engine' govt," Mallikarjun Kharge targets BJP ahead of Karnataka polls
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appealed to the public to elect the Congress party in the upcoming Karnataka elections and called BJP rule in the state a 'trouble engine' government. In this regard, Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter and said, "Defeat the price rise imposed by "Trouble Engine" Govt. Stop the loot of 40 per cent Commission Sarkara. Elect Congress, Elect Progress!"

Mallikarjun Kharge in his tweet also mentioned that double engine government in the state has wrecked the budgets of families. "They robbed the state. They robbed your savings. The double engine is double droha. Choose wisely, vote for congress," Kharge's tweet mentioned.

Earlier Taking a jibe at the 'double-engine' government of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how much share, each of the two engines got in "corruption". The former MP shared a video on Twitter, containing clips of his address to the people, and data purportedly attacking the ruling BJP.

"A government which is formed by theft can only steal, that's what this 40 per cent BJP government did. Congress government will be the government of the poor. The Congress government will be the government of the workers. Congress government will be the government of farmers. On the first day of the first cabinet," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter. In the video, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the people said, "The BJP has broken the record of loot in the last three years. Prime Minister comes but doesn't utter even a word on corruption. PM talks about double-engine government. He should say, how much share went to each of the engines in the centre and the state from this corruption".

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

