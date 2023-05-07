Double engine govt made best use of Aligarh's locks, it put it on riots: CM Yogi

The double engine government has made the best use of the locks made in Aligarh, by putting it on riots, making Uttar Pradesh completely free of riots completely, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. Seeking votes for the BJP candidates in the second round of municipal elections to be held on May 11, CM Yogi said, "UP was known for its Tala, Taleem and Tehzeeb (locks, education and manners), but these dynasts with casteist thinking shut down lock manufacturing units. They had nothing to do with Taleem and Tehzeeb. They gave guns to the youth while we are giving two crore tablets to them."

According to CM Yogi, Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was at the forefront of the country's independence, had given land to the Aligarh Muslim University, but not even a plaque exists in his name at the university. He added that the double-engine government started building a state university in his name on people's demand after the land became available. Hitting out at the opposition parties' governments in the past, he said that they divided society on the basis of appeasement and created a gulf among people. As a result, fear gripped people ahead of festivals. Curfew used to stay for long periods. Traders' business came to a grinding halt."

"But, today, you are witnessing the change that Aligarh, UP and India are witnessing. India has come a long way in the last nine years of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. What could not be achieved in 60-65 years, has been achieved in nine years. The government has worked to put a complete end to terrorism, Naxalism and separatism in the country. Wherever people of India go they are treated with respect. The country's global prestige has gone up significantly while massive infrastructural development is underway in highways, railways, metro, rapid rail, airports and waterway in addition to setting up of IIMs, IITs etc.", he added. He further pointed out that the opposition parties' governments could not deliver even 10 per cent of the welfare schemes being given by the double-engine government. "Houses and toilets have been built for crores of people. Fifty crore people are getting health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. Youths are being connected with Skill Development, Startup India, Standup India and Skill India. Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for crores of people. Besides, the government has been providing free ration to 80 crore people for the last three years and at the same has given 220 crore free doses of Covid vaccines", he remarked.

CM Yogi added that in UP, 54 lakh houses and 2.61 crore toilets have been built for the poor in the last six years while 1.75 crore free LPG connections have been provided to people. He also said that the government was going to provide free cylinders on Holi and Diwali also. CM Yogi said that 10 crore people were benefitting from Ayushman Bharat schemes in UP whereas 1 crore were destitute women, widows, differently-abled and elderly were getting an annual pension of Rs 12,000. The government has also been providing free ration to 15 crore people for the last three years. Expressways, airports, engineering colleges, medical colleges and polytechnic institutes were also being built in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said that what could not be done in 500 years has been done by the double-engine government. "Today Kashi Vishwanath Dham is being constructed in Kashi whereas Mathura and Vrindavan are being decorated. Along with this, the beautification of Naimisharanya, Vindhyavasini Dham, Lalapur of Valmiki, Chitrakoot and Rajapur of Tulsidas was also underway.

CM Yogi said that an MoU has been signed with the Airport Authority for the building of an airport at Aligarh. "We are going to connect it with air service and for the airport extension, 700 crores have already been released. Work is also underway on Transport Nagar, which people have been demanding for long. At the same time, the lock industry has been identified as a One District One Product to provide it global platform. A node of the Defense Corridor is also being built in Aligarh, he informed. In addition, construction of the four-lane highway from Ghaziabad to Kanpur via Aligarh is going on at a fast pace, CM said, adding that the setting up of a power plant has started in Harduaganj, which will make Aligarh the centre of energy production. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)