Assam: Opposition AIUDF slaps notice on MLA for praising BJP minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-05-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 17:54 IST
Assam's opposition party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has slapped a show cause notice on its MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for allegedly mentioning a senior BJP minister as ''our man'' during a recent programme.

The notice, issued by the AIUDF general secretary Hafiz Bashir Ahmed on Saturday, asked the MLA of the Algapur constituency to clarify his statement within seven days.

''It has come to our notice that you made a public statement appreciating Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika to be our man and also we are his men, which has become viral in the social media on 3rd May, 2023,'' it added.

Ahmed said such statements by Choudhury have gone against the principle and status of the AIUDF, thereby maligning the party image and creating ''serious controversies'' in the political atmosphere.

Such words are also gross misconduct and are liable to take disciplinary action, he said in the notice.

Hazarika holds various portfolios including Parliamentary Affairs, Water Resources and Information & Public Relations. He is also the spokesperson of the BJP-led coalition government of Assam.

