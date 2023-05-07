"Manipur violence unfortunate, Union Home Minister continuously reviewing situation," says G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that violence in Manipur is unfortunate and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is continuously reviewing the situation in the state. While addressing mediapersons, G Kishan Reddy said, "The violence in Manipur is very unfortunate. The curfew was lifted by the state government for three hours today, the situation is under control and we wish peace is restored in the area. Home Minister Amit Shah is continuously reviewing the situation".

He also urged the people to resolve the issues in a peaceful manner. "Nothing can be achieved through violence. I urge people to come forward and peacefully resolve the issues," he said.

Earlier today Indian Army said that nearly 23,000 civilians have been rescued so far and moved to the operating bases in violence-hit Manipur. "No major incidents of violence have been reported since the rescue operation began resulting in the relaxation in the curfew hours which are now from 7 am to 10 am today in Churachandpur," a statement issued by the Indian army said.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray criticized the central government over the prevailing violence in Manipur mentioning government should be focusing to bring the situation under control in the northeastern state instead of campaigning for elections. "The situation in Manipur is very worrisome. The violence should stop. The Central government should focus to contain violence in the state. But the whole administration, be it Central or state government, is busy in election campaigning," he said.

The Northeast state has been on the boil in the wake of clashes between the majority Meitei community and other tribal groups over a high court order asking the Manipur government to consider including the former in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)