Syria calls for Arab 'mutual respect' after readmission to League

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 19:37 IST
Syria called on Sunday for Arab states to show "mutual respect", after the Arab League voted to readmit it following more than a decade of estrangement over the Syrian civil war.

Arab states should pursue "an effective approach based on mutual respect", the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement that also stressed the "importance of joint work and dialogue to undertake the challenges facing Arab countries".

Arab League foreign ministers voted to readmit Syria earlier on Sunday, in a major step towards normalisation. Its membership was suspended in 2011, the year its ongoing civil war began.

