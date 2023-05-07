Left Menu

"Even six-year-old knows about BJP's corruption in Karnataka": Rahul Gandhi

"PM Modi should rather tell which engine of the 'double-engine' got how much shares in corruption," Rahul Gandhi said.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:19 IST
"Even six-year-old knows about BJP's corruption in Karnataka": Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, hit out against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that even a six-year-old child knows about the "corruption" that happened under the party's tenure in Karnataka. Taking a jibe, he also asked which engine of the 'double-engine' got how many shares in "corruption".

Addressing a rally in Anekal, Rahul Gandhi said, "An MLA's son is caught with Rs 8 crore cash. The BJP minister himself says that the CM's position can be purchased at Rs 2500 crore. The corruption that took place under BJP tenure in Karnataka, is known to even a six-year-old. BJP is running a government here for the last three years, so the Prime Minister must also be knowing about it". "PM Modi should rather tell which engine of the 'double-engine' got how much shares in corruption," he added.

He also attacked the ruling BJP in the wake of the ongoing violence in the state of Manipur. "What's happening in Manipur is because of hate politics. If Manipur is burning today it is because of hate politics. And against this hate politics only, we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Rahul Gandhi said.

Violence has erupted in the state of Manipur in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few northeastern state districts amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Meanwhile, campaigning intensified during the last leg of campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023