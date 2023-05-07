Jharsuguda bypolls: Dharmendra Pradhan slams Odisha Govt over "lawlessness" in state

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday slammed the Odisha government over alleged lawlessness that has developed in the state. Pradhan also alleged police personnel behind the murder of state minister Naba Kishore Das and sought a government response to it.

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday at Kolabira block ahead of the Jharsuguda bye-election, Pradhan said, "I have sympathy for Dipali Das who lost her father Naba Das. The Cabinet minister was killed by police personnel and Odisha government needs to answer why he killed Naba Das." "Not only Naba Das but a minor boy Samarth Agarwal was also murdered. Lawlessness has developed in the state", said the minister further.

"I know Naveen Babu closely his cabinet ministers and MLAs cannot meet him. There are reports that even the chief secretary has also not been able to meet him since his appointment," Dharmendra Pradhan claimed further. On Sunday, Pradhan visited the Jharsuguda assembly constituency and addressed a public rally seeking votes for party candidate Tankadhar Tripathy at Kolabira block. "In Jharsuguda, about 1 lakh 24 thousand 597 families have been connected to electricity under the Saubhagya Yojana, while 595.39 km of roads have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Rural Road Yojana. I believe that the people of Jharsuguda must vote for our party's candidate Tankhar Tripathi by pressing the button on Lotus on May 10, said Pradhan as he appealed to vote for Tripathy."

Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu and BJP Members of Parliament Suresh Pujari, Jual Oram, Basant Panda and several party MLAs also slam the Odisha government and ask people to vote for Tankadhar Tripathy. The Jharsuguda by-election is scheduled to be held on May 10th, and followed by poll counting on May 13th. Jharsuguda bye-election was needed after the death of ruling BJD cabinet minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot dead by a cop on January 29 this year. (ANI)

