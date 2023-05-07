Maharashtra CM Shinde interacts with Marathi students stranded in Manipur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday held an interaction with Marathi students stranded in Manipur, Shiv Sena party said. During the interaction, the students told Chief Minister Shinde that the remaining eight students would be brought to the Shiv Sena Bhawan in Manipur.

"Fourteen Marathi students have been brought safely to Shiv Sena Bhawan in Manipur and have been given food and other eatables. Also, Shiv Sena's Manipur state chief Tombi Singh said that good facilities have been provided. On this occasion, the students thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for helping them so promptly and said that we are all safe," the party said. Earlier today Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that a special aircraft has been arranged to rescue 22 students of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

"A special aircraft has been arranged to rescue 22 stranded students back to Maharashtra and soon this aircraft will enter Maharashtra with these students," the CM said in a statement. "Many students from Maharashtra are studying in Manipur's NITs, IITs and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde contacted Tushar Awadh and Vikas Sharma on the phone and assured them of all possible help. In this regard, the Chief Minister has also directed the Chief Secretary of the state to contact the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Manipur and request them to take care of the safety of the students," the statement added.

A total of 23,000 civilians have been rescued till now in Manipur and shifted to safe shelters, some in army camps as the army brought Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts under its "firm control", an official said on Sunday. The Northeast state has been on the boil in the wake of clashes between the majority Meitei community and other tribal groups over a high court order asking the Manipur government to consider including the former in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST). (ANI)

