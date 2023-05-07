Left Menu

UP civic polls: AAP leader Sanjay Singh accuses PM of favouring Adani

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him the "first engine" of BJP's double-engine government which belongs to Adani.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:29 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him the "first engine" of BJP's double-engine government which belongs to Adani. Singh's remark against PM Modi came on Saturday at a public gathering in UP's Ayodhya during campaigning for civic polls in the state. Singh accused the PM of favouring Gautam Adani, a business tycoon and offering him numerous projects.

"In this double-engine government, the first engine belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for whom this engine is working?" asked Singh and in reply the public said, "For Adani". "Airplanes, airports, seaports, coal, gas, electricity, water, cement and even the whole country belongs to Adani. Narendra Modi benefited his Gujarati friend Adani and made you people keep fighting over Hindu-Muslim," said Singh. Singh asked the public whether they got Rs 15 lakh in their bank account. He accused the central government of making 1400 drugs, gas cylinders and necessary items costlier.

On Saturday in Kanpur when asked about his response to a movie named 'The Kerala Story' Singh said, "Who has time to watch such films." UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the double-engine government has made the best use of the locks made in Aligarh, by putting them on riots, making Uttar Pradesh completely free of riots completely. UP will undergo a second round of voting for municipal elections on May 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

