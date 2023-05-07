Left Menu

Those who oppose 'The Kerala Story' are supporters of PFI, ISIS: Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:11 IST
Those who oppose 'The Kerala Story' are supporters of PFI, ISIS: Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the opposition parties and said those who are opposing ''The Kerala Story'' film are supporters of the proscribed PFI and terror outfit ISIS.

Addressing a function in Gurugram, Thakur said that those who are opposing the film are supporting the agenda of terror group PFI as well the ISIS.

The senior BJP leader said that ''The Kerala Story'' exposed the conspiracy wherein Hindu and Christian girls were forced into terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the movie in his recent speech in Karnataka and said, "'The Kerala story' is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is a beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people.'' Madhya Pradesh has announced that the film will be tax free in the state, while Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak has said it will not oppose any proposal to grant similar status in the state.

Multiplexes across Tamil Nadu have cancelled screenings of the controversial film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023