"New type of terrorism which is without ammunition...": Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'

After watching the movie 'The Kerala Story', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that there is a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, adding that the film exposes "poisonous terrorism".

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After watching the movie 'The Kerala Story', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that there is a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, adding that the film exposes "poisonous terrorism". Nadda on Sunday, attend a special screening of the movie in the Garuda Mall, Bengaluru where he is also campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly polls.

While talking to reporters, Nadda said, "There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion..." Earlier, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'The Kerala Story' movie is based on a terror conspiracy.

The Prime Minister said that the film 'The Kerala Story' shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. He added that the film is based on a terror conspiracy. "'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design", the PM said.

He also hit out at the Congress party and said that Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank. "Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank", PM Modi said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against Kerala. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the newly released movie has been made tax-free in the state stating that the 'The Kerala Story' "exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism."

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie. 'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description. (ANI)

