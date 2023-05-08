Left Menu

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Kejriwal

We were saying it from beginning. Its a desperate measure by BJP to malign an honest party like AAP. Reacting to the court order, the AAP had said on Saturday that it showed that the entire case is bogus, and asked the BJP to tender an apology for levelling false allegations.The BJP, however, accused senior AAP leaders of presenting a twisted and misleading reference to the court order and demanded that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 09:46 IST
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The excise policy case is a desperate attempt by the BJP to ''malign an honest party like the AAP'', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

His remarks came after a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to two accused in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The court said the evidence against the accused, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, was not sufficient for the case against them to be considered prima facie ''genuine''.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, ''The whole liquor scam is false. We were saying it from beginning. Now even courts have started saying it. It's a desperate measure by BJP to malign an honest party like AAP.'' Reacting to the court order, the AAP had said on Saturday that it showed that the entire case is ''bogus'', and asked the BJP to tender an apology for levelling false allegations.

The BJP, however, accused senior AAP leaders of presenting a ''twisted and misleading'' reference to the court order and demanded that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023