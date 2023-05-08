Left Menu

Pradyot Debbarma says he will meet Amit Shah in Delhi on May 10

Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on May 10.Speaking to reporters, Debbarma said Shah has invited him to the meeting.Meanwhile, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs AK Mishra, who has been appointed by the Centre to lead the dialogue for resolving the problems of indigenous people in Tripura, cancelled his visit to the state owing to the situation in Manipur.Mishra told me that he is not coming to Tripura because he is rushing to Manipur.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-05-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 10:30 IST
Pradyot Debbarma says he will meet Amit Shah in Delhi on May 10
  • Country:
  • India

Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on May 10.

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma said Shah has invited him to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs AK Mishra, who has been appointed by the Centre to lead the dialogue for resolving the problems of indigenous people in Tripura, cancelled his visit to the state owing to the situation in Manipur.

''Mishra told me that he is not coming to Tripura because he is rushing to Manipur. After visiting Manipur, he will return to Delhi to brief the Centre about the prevailing situation there. Then, he will visit our state,'' Debbarma said on Sunday. ''Mishra expressed regret for not coming to our state. He is likely to be in Manipur for two-three days. Not only me, but he will also speak with Chief Minister Manik Saha, IPFT leaders and tribal samajpatis when he comes here,'' he said.

Tipra Motha won 13 seats in the assembly elections held in February on the plank of a separate 'Greater Tipraland' state for the indigenous people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023