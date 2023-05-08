Rahul Gandhi takes a bus ride in Bengaluru, interacts with college students and working women
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with college students and working women here ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with college students and working women here ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. The former party chief stopped for a cup of coffee at a 'Cafe Coffee Day' outlet on Cunningham Road. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women. He then hopped on to a BMTC bus and interacted with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka, party leaders said. ''They candidly discussed topics including the rising price of essentials, 'Gruhalakshmi' scheme (Rs 2,000 per month for woman head of household) and the Congress' 'guarantee' of free travel for women in BMTC and KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) buses,'' they said. The women told him about issues of transportation, and also price rise affecting their budgets. Gandhi then got down from the bus at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to women at the bus stop. Gandhi has addressed a series of election rallies in Karnataka. Today is the last day of campaigning. Counting of votes is on May 13.
