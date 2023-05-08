BJP spreads misinformation to hide inept governance: Congress leader U T Khader

The BJP is spreading lies and misinformation to divert the attention of people from their ''inept governance, corruption and price rise'', Congress leader and deputy Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly U T Khader said on Monday.

He said the Congress will implement the party’s guarantee scheme for the benefit of the common people. “The BJP’s loss and Congress win in the coming election is also a Congress guarantee,'' he said.

Khader said he will resign as MLA if all the guarantees are not implemented by an elected Congress government within six months.

''Lies are the capital of BJP and they shut their eyes towards truth. The general public, who have borne all the sufferings under their rule, will express their true sentiments on May 10,'' he said.

''The BJP knows how to cheat people and they have continuously cheated the people of Dakshina Kannada. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is Dakshina Kannada MP, is also answerable for the sufferings of the people in the last four years,” he said.

Asked about the proposal to ban Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto, Khader said: ''We support organisations which work for the society and within the limits of the Constitution and will oppose outfits which disrupt peace and harmony in the society.'' District Congress president Harish Kumar and KPCC vice president Padmaraj and former MLC Ivan D’Souza were among those present.

