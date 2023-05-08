Left Menu

Shah busy dealing with Manipur situation, Assam visit on May 11 postponed to May 26: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-05-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 18:55 IST
  • India

The proposed visit of Amit Shah to Assam on May 11 was on Monday postponed to May 26 as the Union Home Minister is busy dealing with the prevailing law and order situation in strife-torn Manipur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The senior BJP leader was scheduled to visit Assam on May 11 to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in the largest northeastern state by population.

Sarma, while addressing a press conference here, said Shah called him up on Monday morning to inform him about the postponement.

''Accordingly, the scheduled programme of distribution of appointment letters to 45,000 selected candidates for regular government jobs will also be postponed to May 26,'' he said.

At least 54 people have been killed and over 23,000 rendered homeless in ethnic strife in Manipur between tribals and non-tribals.

