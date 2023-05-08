Left Menu

Congress govt in Himachal misused official machinery to win Shimla civic polls, says BJP

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on the party workers to strengthen the polling booths ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The BJP on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh misused the official machinery to win the elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Sukhram Chaudhary, the party's Shimla Municipal Corporation election in-charge, said the votes of thousands of people from outside Shimla were registered to influence the polls.

The Congress won 24 of the 34 wards in last week's Shimla Municipal Corporation election. The BJP won nine wards and the CPI(M) one while the AAP, which had contested from 21 seats, drew a blank.

During a review meeting on Monday, the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajiv Bindal said the Congress indulged in malpractices to influence the elections from day one.

The roster was fiddled with and over 20,000 new voters were registered, he claimed. Bindal added that the announcement of jobs regularisation and three per cent dearness allowance were attempts to woo the government employees, who constitute a major chunk of voters in the civic polls.

Expressing his gratitude to the party workers for the efforts they put into the election campaign, the BJP state unit chief exhorted leaders to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP's nine winning candidates were also present at the meeting.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on the party workers to strengthen the polling booths ahead of the parliamentary elections.

