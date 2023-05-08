Left Menu

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for ban on 'Kerala Story'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:49 IST
BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for ban on 'Kerala Story'
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for banning the movie ''The Kerala Story'', which claims to depict the plight of women converted to Islam and recruited by Islamic State, and said her decision raises serious questions on civil liberties and freedom of expression.

BJP's I-T department head Amit Malviya said the decision is unfortunate as the movie gives a ''real account of victims who have endured the horrors of demographic invasion and have been used as cannon fodder'' for the terrorist organisation IS.

The threat has been recognised by not one but two former Kerala chief ministers V S Achuthanandan, a Communist leader, and Congress' Oommen Chandy.

''Who is Mamata Banerjee trying to please with this ban? Does she think Muslims of Bengal relate more to the IS than the Indian Constitution? Shame on her regressive politics.

''There was no threat to law and order in Bengal because of the movie, which was being screened in over a dozen cinema halls in Kolkata alone. But now, with this dog whistle, one can expect the worse,'' he said.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have spoken favourably of the movie.

Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' to avoid "any incident of hatred and violence", a senior official said here.

Action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film, the official said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee described 'The Kerala Story' as a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023