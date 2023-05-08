Left Menu

Campaign ends for Sohiong by-poll in Meghalaya

The campaign for the by-election for the Sohiong assembly seat, which saw bitter political attacks between two constituents of the National Peoples Party NPP-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, ended on Monday.There are six candidates in the by-poll with the NPP and the United Democratic Party UDP, coalition partners of the MDA, seeking to win the seat.

PTI | Shilllong | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:27 IST
The campaign for the by-election for the Sohiong assembly seat, which saw bitter political attacks between two constituents of the National People's Party (NPP)-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, ended on Monday.

There are six candidates in the by-poll with the NPP and the United Democratic Party (UDP), coalition partners of the MDA, seeking to win the seat. The two parties could not reach an understanding for the by-election.

Polling to the Sohiong assembly seat will be held on May 10 while votes will be counted on May 13.

''The campaign for the assembly elections ended at 4 pm on Monday without any major law and order issue. The poll machinery is geared up to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections,'' Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor told PTI.

During the campaign, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and S Dhar and a dozen other ministers canvassed in favour of candidates of the ruling NPP, listing the benefits of the NPP which leads the government.

Polling will take place in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 are sensitive and 28 critical, he said.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in February.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that there are 34,000 plus electorate in the Sohiong constituency with over 16,000 are males.

He said the poll will take place in 63 polling stations to be manned by over 300 polling officials.

