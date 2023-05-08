Bengal bans ‘The Kerala Story’ movie; triggers BJP-TMC war of words

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in the state to avoid "any incident of hatred and violence", a senior official said here.

Action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film which depicts how women from Kerala were converted to Islam and recruited by Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee described 'The Kerala Story' as a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern state.

The move triggered a war of words between the opposition BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The saffron camp accused the government of appeasing the minority community to serve its political interests, while the TMC charged the BJP with trying to create a "communal narrative" across the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

''To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story' anywhere in West Bengal. There are scenes in this movie which could be dangerous to the peace and law and order of the state. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban,'' the bureaucrat told PTI.

'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen, was released across the country on May 5.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged that 'The Kashmir Files' was made to humiliate one section of the society whereas 'The Kerala Story' was a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern state.

Banerjee alleged that the CPI(M) is working with the BJP and hence even being in power in Kerala, it did not protest the screening of the movie.

''I am talking about people and not in favour of the CPI(M) as the party is working with the BJP. It is the BJP which is patronising the film,'' she said.

''I will tell the Kerala CM that his party is working with the BJP which is actually screening the film, a distorted story,'' Banerjee said.

The TMC talks about free speech and freedom of expression but, by banning the film, it proved who it is supporting, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said.

"The film is against terrorism and IS. The film exposes their modus operandi. Is the TMC supporting terrorism? This has been done to appease a section of the minority community," Ghosh said.

BJP leader and noted actor Rudranil Sen said such stunts won't help the TMC consolidate minority votes in the panchayat polls this year or the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"The TMC had opposed banning of BBC documentaries (on Narendra Modi), but they too are banning a film. This reflects their double standards," Sen said.

The ruling TMC dubbed the allegations "baseless" and accused the BJP of trying to create a "communal narrative" across the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

''The state government has already said that this film aims to create division in the society. As the BJP has nothing to project in terms of development ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they are trying to create a communal narrative,'' TMC MP Santanu Sen claimed.

The owner of one of the theatres in Kolkata where the film is being screened told PTI: ''The film was getting houseful audiences. It (the ban) will cause a huge loss.'' He apprehended that there could be demonstrations before the theatre and hoped the law and order situation would be taken care of.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)