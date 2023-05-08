Rejig in Jannayak Janata Party, 15 new district presidents named in Haryana

Left Menu

Updated: 08-05-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:47 IST
The Jannayak Janata Party on Monday appointed fifteen new district presidents in Haryana as part of an organisational reshuffle.

Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala and Nishan Singh, its state unit president, released the list of presidents for all 22 districts after consultation with senior leaders, it said in a statement. Fifteen names in the list are new appointees while seven district presidents have been retained.

The Jannayak Janata Party is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in Haryana. In the last assembly elections, it won 10 seats and the BJP 40 in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The Jannayak Janata Party later extended its support to the BJP for government formation.

The Jannayak Janata Party's Dushyant Chautala is the deputy chief minister of Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

