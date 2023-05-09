Canada expels Chinese diplomat accused of targeting lawmaker
Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 00:53 IST
Canada on Monday expelled Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.
"Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.
