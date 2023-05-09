Left Menu

We know what we're doing and ignore what others say: Pawar after Shiv Sena (UBT) says he failed to create successor to take NCP forward

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT is one of the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA along with the NCP and Congress.Asked about the comments in Saamana, Pawar said, We do not attach any importance if someone is writing about whether we create new leadership or not.

We know what we're doing and ignore what others say: Pawar after Shiv Sena (UBT) says he failed to create successor to take NCP forward
A day after the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed Sharad Pawar has failed to create a successor to take his Nationalist Congress Party forward, the NCP chief said he and his party leaders ignore what others say and do not give any importance to such articles as they know what they are doing.

Speaking to the reporters in Satara on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday, Pawar said everybody in the NCP knows how to take the party forward, and they know how new leadership is created in the party.

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday claimed Pawar has failed to create a successor who could take his party forward. The Marathi publication also claimed the jumbo committee set up to decide on the new president of NCP after Pawar announced his decision to step down included some members who were keen to go with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. But these members were compelled to ask Pawar to continue due to pressure from NCP cadres, it said. Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is one of the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP and Congress.

Asked about the comments in Saamana, Pawar said, ''We do not attach any importance if someone is writing about whether we create new leadership or not. It is their prerogative (to write), but we ignore it. We know what we are doing, and we are satisfied with it.'' Pawar said that in 1999, the Congress and NCP came to power and it was decided to form a cabinet. ''From the NCP, Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil and R R Patil got the chance to get inducted into the cabinet. I had worked as a minister of state when I started, and after working as a junior minister, I got promotion. But in 1999, I made all these people cabinet ministers, and the entire Maharashtra saw their work,'' the NCP chief said.

