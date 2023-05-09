Left Menu

"Spirit of Rabindranath Tagore alive," says Tripura CM Manik Saha

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:15 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the spirit of Rabindranath Tagore is abiding and he continues to serve as an inspiration for all generations. The prodigy of Bengal who was born on May 7, 1861, in Calcutta has authored several volumes of poetical works that stand out to proclaim his philosophy of life and spiritualism. This year marks the 162nd birth anniversary of the versatile poet, philosopher, essayist, novelist and visionary.

"Tripura, the rest of India and even the world is aware of his contributions. He was an inspiration for the past generations. He is an inspiration for us and generations to come. The spirit of Rabindranath Tagore is alive everywhere," Saha said. The Tripura Chief Minister added, "He contributed to the anthems of India and Bangladesh. He was a dictionary in himself. His gesture of returning his knighthood after the massacre in Jallianwala Bagh indicates shows his empathy towards people."

Earlier today Manik Saha attended the Rabindra Jayanti Celebration programme at Rabindra Kanan in Tripura's capital city Agartala. Tagore championed the ideals of naturalism, humanism, internationalism and idealism. The collection of his poems was published in London in 1912 under the title Gitanjali and became the first Indian to be conferred the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913.

His other creations also include Kabuliwala, Fireflies, Stray Birds, The Post Office, The Gardener, Nationalism, The Broken Nest, Chitrangada, among others. Tagore's works will always be embedded in our souls and keep reminding us of his ideals and notions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

