Left Menu

‘The Kerala Story’ producer should be hanged in public: NCP leader Awhad

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:54 IST
‘The Kerala Story’ producer should be hanged in public: NCP leader Awhad
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has said ‘The Kerala Story’ producer should be hanged in public.

“They have not only tarnished the image of Kerala but have also insulted the women of the state,” Awhad said.

“They had said 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS, but the real figure is three,” Awhad told a news channel.

The film is peddling fiction and the producer should be hanged in public, the NCP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023