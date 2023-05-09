Left Menu

We gave vision for Kannadigas, BJP aimed to distract, divide people: Cong on Karnataka poll campaign

A day ahead of voting in Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that it drove a positive and development-centric campaign with a vision for the Kannadigas while the BJPs aim was to distract, divide and deceive the people.The high-decibel campaign for polls to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ended on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:20 IST
A day ahead of voting in Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that it drove a positive and development-centric campaign with a vision for the Kannadigas while the BJP's aim was to ''distract, divide and deceive'' the people.

The high-decibel campaign for polls to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ended on Monday. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) which is headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

The results will be declared on May 13.

''The Congress party in Karnataka has driven a positive, development-centric campaign with a vision to uplift all Kannadigas. Alternatively, the BJP's campaign has only aimed to distract, divide and deceive the people,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

''Our five guarantees will ensure the government provides a safety net of support for every household. Our region-specific promises for Kalyana Karnataka, Kitturu Karnataka, Karavali/Malnad Karnataka, Hale Mysuru and Namma Bengaluru promise development projects specific to the region,'' he said. Tagging a photo of a newspaper advertisement of the Congress' ''five guarantees'', Ramesh said, ''Our promises to farmers and the fisherfolk community will finally provide some relief from soaring price rise as well as supplement their income over the next five years.'' Top Congress leaders campaigned extensively to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only state in southern India where the saffron party is in power.

The entire Gandhi family were on campaign train in the state with Sonia Gandhi addressing a rally in Hubbali, while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi addressed several poll rallies. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed over 40 poll rallies and press conferences, including some held jointly with the Gandhis.

