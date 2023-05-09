Left Menu

Coal scam: ED attaches more properties worth Rs 51.40 crores in Chhattisgarh

"The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 90 immovable properties, luxurious vehicles, jewellery and cash worth Rs 51.40 Crore belonging to IAS officer Ranu Sahu, Suryakant Tiwari, MLA Devender Yadav, MLA Chandradev Prasad Rai, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari and Ram Gopal Agarwal in the illegal Coal levy extortion scam in the State of Chhattisgarh," an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday said that it has attached properties worth Rs 51.40 crore in the Chattisgarh's coal levy extortion scam. "The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 90 immovable properties, luxurious vehicles, jewellery and cash worth Rs 51.40 Crore belonging to IAS officer Ranu Sahu, Suryakant Tiwari, MLA Devender Yadav, MLA Chandradev Prasad Rai, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari and Ram Gopal Agarwal in the illegal Coal levy extortion scam in the State of Chhattisgarh," an official statement said.

ED further mentioned that after an investigation direct evidence was established of the aforementioned persons with Suryakant Tiwari whom ED considers as the main suspect in this case. "During the investigations, direct evidence of the financial linkages of the above persons with Suryakant Tiwari were established and assets created by layering of the proceeds of crime or equivalent assets have been identified for attachment proceedings under PMLA 2002," the statement said.

Earlier, ED had attached properties worth Rs 170 Crore belonging to Suryakant Tiwari, IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, Saumya Chaurasia (Chhattisgarh Civil Service Officer), Sunil Agarwal and others. The total attachment, in this case, has reached Rs221.5 Crore approximately, the official statement mentioned. ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on the FIR lodged on the complaint of the Income Tax Department. Searches at more than 145 premises have been conducted and so far 9 accused persons have been arrested under PMLA.

All of them are in judicial custody. Prosecution Complaints dated 09.12.2022and 30.01.2023 have been filed in the Special Court (PMLA) against Suryakant Tiwari, Saumya Chaurasia, IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and others, the statement mentioned. According to ED, after an investigation, it has established that proceeds of crime worth Rs 540 Crore were acquired in this extortion racket.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

