PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:45 IST
Hold assembly elections in J-K: Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari to PM Modi
Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said the statehood to J and K should be restored to win the confidence of the people.

''The Assembly Elections should be held as early as possible in Jammu and Kashmir. We have expectations from the PM that he will fulfill his promise,'' Bukhari said, addressing a workers' meeting on the outskirts of the city.

Bukhari recalled how they were warmly welcomed by the prime minister in March 2020 following the abrogation of Article 370 to discuss public issues.

''We met the PM as the people in J-K had apprehensions that outsiders will settle here. When the people were in complete despair, we came out to represent them. Accordingly, the PM promised protection to the land and jobs for the locals of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

''We saw truthfulness in the eyes of the prime minister. Therefore, we expect from the PM that assembly elections will be held and people will be given the right to elect their government,'' he added.

Bukhari said the LG administration replaced J-K Police Service officers with ''imported'' IAS and IPS officers, who are unfriendly with the people.

''It a matter of grave concern that JKAS and JKPS officers have been sidelined by the government. However, these officers must get ready to take the responsibility. They are the backbone of J-K," he said.

Bukhari said the biggest disaster for the people was the abrogation of Article 370 and importing IAS and IPS.

''J-K BJP has failed to bring any kind of change. It is dependent upon national-level politics. They implemented their political agenda for vote bank politics across the country but failed in Jammu,'' he said.

