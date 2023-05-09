Left Menu

Nitish likely to meet Pawar, Uddhav in Mumbai on Thursday

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:48 IST
Nitish likely to meet Pawar, Uddhav in Mumbai on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

After meeting his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now likely to call on Maharashtra stalwarts Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray later this week, sources in the JD(U) said here.

Kumar, who has caught the national imagination with his pitch for a "united opposition" which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls, is likely to visit Mumbai on Thursday.

The JD(U) supreme leader, who had stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, would be in Maharashtra at a time when the western state is witnessing political turbulence.

Pawar, who heads the NCP, recently shocked all with his sudden announcement of giving up party presidentship, a decision he withdrew under pressure from the cadre.

It is being widely speculated that with the deft move, the wily octogenarian has stymied "pro-NDA" elements in the NCP, led by nephew Ajit Pawar, who were said to be toying with the idea of joining hands with the government to have another shot at power.

The NCP had lost power last year following a split in the Shiv Sena which caused Uddhav Thackeray, its then president, to give up the chief minister's post.

Thackeray also lost out the name of the party, founded by his legendary father Balasaheb, and the poll symbol, to the rebel faction headed by current chief minister Eknath Shinde who formed a new government with the BJP.

All eyes in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, next only to 80 of Uttar Pradesh, are now on the Supreme Court's verdict on a plea for disqualification of the Shinde faction.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar's former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader who has become a strident critic of his ex-boss, mocked the JD(U) supremo and dubbed the Odisha visit a "failure".

In a statement, he claimed that Naveen Patnaik's averment that "no political discussions" took place at the luncheon meeting with Kumar in Bhubaneswar was "a big jolt to Nitish Kumar's opposition unity drive".

He also ridiculed Kumar for claiming that he had gone to Odisha to seek land for setting up a "Bihar Bhavan".

"Suppose he were speaking the truth, would he meet Eknath Shinde to seek land for a Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai, before calling on Pawar and Thackeray", Modi asked mockingly.

"Nitish Kumar's opposition unity drive has been a non-starter. He has met leaders like Mamata Banerjee, K Chandrasekhara Rao, Arvind Kejriwal and H D Kumaraswamy, none of whom is comfortable with his new-found pro-Congress stance", claimed Modi.

After quitting NDA, Kumar joined the "Mahagathbandhan" which includes RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI and CPI(M).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023