All arrangements in place for Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:38 IST
All arrangements in place for Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya
  Country:
  India

All arrangements are in place for conducting by-elections to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya on Wednesday, officials said.

Polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm on Wednesday in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said that more than 34,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election. Of the total electorate, more than 16,000 are men.

He said the by-election will take place in 63 polling stations which will be manned by over 300 polling officials.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27.

Votes will be counted on May 13. The campaign for the by-election saw bitter political attacks between two constituents of the National People's Party (NPP)-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

There are six candidates in the bypoll with the NPP and the United Democratic Party (UDP), coalition partners of the MDA, seeking to win the seat. The two parties could not reach an understanding for the by-election.

