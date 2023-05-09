Left Menu

Mizoram: 84% voter turnout recorded in Chakma council polls

However, the voting percentage might increase as detailed reports were awaited from some remote polling stations, he said.Lawngtlais Additional Deputy Commissioner Abraham Beirazi Khithie, the returning officer, told PTI that there was no law and order problem during the 10-hour-long polling.Polling was held for 19 seats as the State Election Commission SEC had countermanded the election to the Rengkhashya constituency due to the death of the BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash on May 4.There are 34,474 voters, including 17,019 females, in the Chakma council area, while 74 candidates were in the fray for the elections.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:44 IST
Over 84 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) election, which was held peacefully, an official said. However, the voting percentage might increase as detailed reports were awaited from some remote polling stations, he said.

Lawngtlai's Additional Deputy Commissioner Abraham Beirazi Khithie, the returning officer, told PTI that there was no law and order problem during the 10-hour-long polling.

Polling was held for 19 seats as the State Election Commission (SEC) had countermanded the election to the Rengkhashya constituency due to the death of the BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash on May 4.

There are 34,474 voters, including 17,019 females, in the Chakma council area, while 74 candidates were in the fray for the elections. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress fielded candidates in all the seats, while main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominated candidates in 13 seats.

Counting of the votes will be held on May 11.

