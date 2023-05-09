Left Menu

BJP president Nadda chairs organisational meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:02 IST
BJP president Nadda chairs organisational meeting
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting of party general secretaries following the end of Karnataka poll campaign and took stock of the organisational affairs.

Party leaders said the ongoing organisational exercise in various states, especially those where polls are approaching, was discussed.

They also expressed confidence of the party putting up a strong performance in Karnataka which will vote to elect a new government on Wednesday.

The BJP president regularly holds meetings of party general secretaries, who are in charge of organisational affairs in different states across the country.

