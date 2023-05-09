‘The Kerala Story’ producer should be hanged in public: NCP leader Awhad
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has said The Kerala Story producer should be hanged in public.Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said if Awhad has made such a statement, an inquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken.
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has said 'The Kerala Story' producer should be hanged in public.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said if Awhad has made such a statement, an inquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken. ''They have not only tarnished the image of Kerala but have also insulted the women of the state. They had said 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS, but the real figure is three," Awhad told a news channel. The film is peddling fiction and the producer should be hanged in public, the NCP leader said. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur after watching the movie at a mall in Nagpur, Fadnavis on Tuesday night said ''The Kerala Story'' has brought to the fore a devastating truth. ''This movie has brought to light how conspiracies are hatched against our sisters. The movie will open the eyes of many,'' he said. Queried on Awhad's remarks, Fadnavis, said, ''If he (Ahwad) has given this statement it is wrong and unlawful. An inquiry would be conducted and necessary action will be taken''.
