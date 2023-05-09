Uttarakhand statehood activist Sushila Baluni passes away at 84

Sushila Baluni, a veteran Uttarakhand statehood activist and former chairperson of the state women's commission, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. She was 84.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at her death, saying her contribution to the creation of a separate state of Uttarakhand will always be remembered.

Baluni had been ill for the past few years and died at the Max hospital here. She is survived by three sons and a daughter.

