JK Cong asks its corporators to highlight 'misdeeds' of Modi govt

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday asked the party corporators to highlight the ''misdeeds'' of the Modi government and its ''failure'' to meet the genuine aspirations of common people.

Addressing a meeting of party functionaries, corporators and those who contested the last urban body elections, Wani said they are the backbone of the party structure in urban areas.

He said they have a vital role in creating awareness amongst the people about the BJP's policies of ''betrayal'' with the electorates.

Wani referred to the alleged ''anti-youth policies'' of the present dispensation, inflation and problems related to water, electricity and other essential civic facilities. ''People are already facing great economic crisis and the Modi government has decided to impose property tax also. Pilgrimage, tourism and trade are totally closed but the BJP government is putting huge burden of taxes on the people,'' he said.

The JKPCC president asked the party rank and file to maintain close rapport with the ward and block committees of the party, and people in their respective areas, and highlight the common problems faced by them and render all necessary help.

