LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador assembly votes to carry on Lasso impeachment trial

The latest in Latin American politics on Tuesday: Ecuador assembly votes to carry on Lasso impeachment trial

QUITO - Lawmakers in Ecuador have voted to continue an impeachment process against President Guillermo Lasso over embezzlement accusations, potentially moving the labyrinthine process toward its final stage. Lasso has always denied accusations that he turned a blind eye to alleged embezzlement related to a contract at state-owned oil transportation company Flopec.

Under the resolution, which won the approval of 88 of the 116 legislators present, Lasso and his opposition rivals will each testify to the assembly's plenary and then he will face a final vote which could result in his removal from office. Chile Senate committee greenlights mining royalty bill

SANTIAGO - Chile's Senate finance committee have voted to advance a new mining royalty bill, a day after the government said it reached a deal with lawmakers to lower the bill's top tax rate on major copper producers. The bill now moves on to the full Senate, where it could be voted on as soon as Wednesday. If approved, it will need to be taken up again in the lower house.

Mexico, U.S. leaders talk as migrants amass near border WASHINGTON/ MEXICO CITY - Long lines of migrants have amassed this week in the border city of Tijuana, near the sprawling wall that divides Mexico from the United States, in the final days of a three-year long COVID-19 policy that blocked people crossing from seeking asylum.

The policy, known as Title 42, is set to expire at midnight on May 11, prompting a rush of migrants to the border. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke by phone ahead of the policy shift. Lopez Obrador said on Twitter they had discussed their commitment to work together on migration.

U.S. imposes sanctions on son of drug kingpin El Chapo WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY - The United States imposed sanctions on a son of former Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Treasury Department said.

El Chapo, who was leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, is currently serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison. The sanctions allege Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of the four sons to carry on their father's drug empire after his arrest and extradition to the United States, oversees "super labs" to traffic drugs into the U.S. IMF staff in Suriname for mission visit through Friday

PARAMARIBO - A mission from the International Monetary Fund is on the ground in Paramaribo for talks with Suriname authorities on a visit scheduled to run until Friday, the finance ministry said. The mission to the South American country, which began on Monday, was in the country to monitor issues including "their progress in addressing their debt," the IMF said.

Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024 RIO DE JANEIRO - The world's largest economies grouped in the G20 will hold their annual heads of state or government summit next year in Rio de Janeiro, state Governor Claudio Castro said.

Brazil will take over the rotating presidency of the G20 from India on Dec. 1. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

